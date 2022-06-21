Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
South Celebs Bat For Yoga Big Time On International Yoga Day

The International Day Of Yoga is celebrated on June 21 every year.

Several actors and actresses from all four south Indian film industries joined scores of yoga enthusiasts across the country and the world in celebrating International Yoga Day on Tuesday (June 21).

Actress Andrea Jeremiah posted pictures of herself doing yoga on Instagram and said, "Always something new to learn! Happy International Yoga Day everyone!"


Malayalam superstar Mohanlal too posted a picture of him doing yoga on Instagram on the occasion of the International Yoga Day.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Malayalam actor Unni Mukunda posted a caption on Instagram saying, 'A little yoga each day keeps the doctor away." He also went on to add, "Happy Yoga ! I'm yet to start my yoga sessions, but I strongly recommend everyone here to start practising yoga, I'm gonna start soon!"

Actress Gayathrie Shankar posted a picture of her practising yoga and said, "Breathe in.Breathe out. You know what day it is!"

Kannada actress Haripriya took to Instagram to post a video of her doing yoga and said, "Let's find peace while we stretch away all our problems."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Actress Pranitha Subhash, who only recently gave birth to a child but is a pro when it comes to yoga, posted some old pictures of her doing acrobatic yoga and said, "I don't know if I'll ever get back to being this fit.. but here are some TBTs Acro Yoga.. Happy International Yoga Day!"

The International Day Of Yoga is celebrated on June 21 each year. It is being celebrated annually since 2015 since its inception in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2014. 

[With Inputs From IANS]

