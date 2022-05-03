Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Sophie Turner Flaunts Her Baby Bump At The Met Gala 2022

Actress Sophie Turner, who is all set to become a mother soon, and her husband Joe Jonas stunned on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2022.

Sophie Turner Flaunts Her Baby Bump At The Met Gala 2022
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Instagram/ @sophiet

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 May 2022 8:32 pm

Actress Sophie Turner and her husband, singer Joe Jonas made a striking appearance at the Met Gala 2022. The couple is expecting their second child together. Turner who starred in ‘Game Of Thrones’ flaunted her baby bump at the gathering. 

Turner wore a black gown with silver embellishments. Jonas, meanwhile, looked cool in a white suit with a lace-inspired drape attached to his tuxedo. Turner, who is a mom-to-be, looked stunning with the detailed dress having a frilled neckline, billowing sleeves and silver designs. She added a pop of red with her lipstick and kept the hair open in waves. 

The couple had their second big appearance after Turner announced she was pregnant again. Previously, they attended the Oscars party together. Turner and Jonas are parents to a daughter, Willa Jonas, born in July 2020.

