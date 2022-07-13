Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Song 'Meri Jaan' From 'Rk/Rkay' Brings Audience Closer To Film's Theme, Characters

Actor-filmmaker Rajat Kapoor's upcoming film 'RK/RKAY' starring Mallika Sherawat and Kubbra Sait, among others, is all set to release on July 22.

RK/RKay Poster
RK/RKay Poster Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 7:48 pm

The soulful song 'Meri Jaan' from the upcoming behind the scene drama, 'Rk/Rkay' was released on Wednesday. The song stars the entire cast of the film and has been composed by Sagar Desai.

Bringing the audience close to the theme of the film with the cast and the crew, who are hunting for their missing hero, the song takes the audience through the journey of the film while compiling the different emotions of its characters.

Veteran playback singer Shaan has lent his voice to the song, the lyrics of which have been penned by Hussain Haidry.

Presented by Nflicks Pvt. Ltd. and produced by Priyanshi Films and Mithya Talkies, 'Rk/Rkay' has been written and directed by Rajat Kapoor.

Related stories

Rajat Kapoor Reveals 800 People Crowdfunded His Upcoming Directorial 'Rk/Rkay'

Rajat Kapoor's 'RK/RKAY' Teaser Out Now

The film, which stars Mallika Sherawat, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar and Vaishali Malhara in key roles, will open in theatres on July 22 where it will clash with the Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera'.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Meri Jaan RK/Rkay Rajat Kapoor New Song Shaan Sagar Desai Mallika Sherawat Kubbra Sait
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chris Hemsworth Ditched Meat For 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Kissing Scene With Natalie Portman

Chris Hemsworth Ditched Meat For 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Kissing Scene With Natalie Portman

Damning The Himalayas: The Role Of Himalayan Dams In Climate Crisis

Damning The Himalayas: The Role Of Himalayan Dams In Climate Crisis