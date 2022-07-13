Song 'Meri Jaan' From 'Rk/Rkay' Brings Audience Closer To Film's Theme, Characters

The soulful song 'Meri Jaan' from the upcoming behind the scene drama, 'Rk/Rkay' was released on Wednesday. The song stars the entire cast of the film and has been composed by Sagar Desai.

Bringing the audience close to the theme of the film with the cast and the crew, who are hunting for their missing hero, the song takes the audience through the journey of the film while compiling the different emotions of its characters.



Veteran playback singer Shaan has lent his voice to the song, the lyrics of which have been penned by Hussain Haidry.



Presented by Nflicks Pvt. Ltd. and produced by Priyanshi Films and Mithya Talkies, 'Rk/Rkay' has been written and directed by Rajat Kapoor.

The film, which stars Mallika Sherawat, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar and Vaishali Malhara in key roles, will open in theatres on July 22 where it will clash with the Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera'.

