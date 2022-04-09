Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Delhi Residence Robbed Of Rs 1.41 Crore

Actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja’s residence in New Delhi was reportedly robbed and cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.41 crore was stolen, as per Pinkvilla. According to a web portal, Kapoor’s mother-in-law was the one who rushed to the Tughlaq Road police station to register the complaint of robbery. Since it is a high profile case, the police immediately got to work and made squads for investigating the robbery.

ABP News Marathi reported that the staff working for the couple are being questioned as a part of the investigation. According to the same report, Delhi Police is questioning 25 employees excluding the 9 caretakers, gardeners, drivers and others. Even the Forensic Science Laboratory is involved in evidence collection from the crime scene, that is Kapoor and Ahuja’s Delhi house. Due to its high profile nature, the case was being kept undercover as the investigation proceeded. However, the culprits have not been identified as of now.

According to the reports, the residence is located at Amrita Shergill Marg and is used by Kapoor’s in-laws and Ahuja’s grandmother, Sarla Ahuja. Sarla Ahuja was also the first one to know about the theft when she checked the cupboards for jewellery and cash on February 11. The family lodged a complaint on February 23 and it was informed that Sarla Ahuja last checked the cupboard some 2 years ago.

The police is continuously working on the case since the day it was reported. They are checking CCTV footage from the past year to identify probable suspects. Just last month, it was reported that Kapoor’s father-in-law was tricked and lost Rs 27 crore. The police have arrested 10 people for the same matter.

As of now, Kapoor and Ahuja are in Mumbai. Kapoor is expecting her first child with Ahuja.