Sonali Bendre Denies Being A Part Of Jr NTR's Next Film

Actor Jr NTR will be seen next in filmmaker Koratala Siva's directorial, which is said to be an action entertainer, tentatively titled ‘NTR30’. Marking the actors birthday, a motion poster of the film was released. Now, the speculations about the cast and crew are taking over. Various portals reported that actress Sonali Bendre will be seen in the movie. However, the actress has now denied the rumours.

In a chat with Koimoi, Bendre said, "Who, me' No, I don't know, please tell me about it. I have no clue what you are talking about. No listen, genuinely I am not. No, I have no clue about this, so this is fake news. Or if it is news, it hasn't reached me yet. This is sansanikhez (thriller).”

Initially, there were rumours that actress Alia Bhatt was approached for the female lead, then it was being said that actress Janhvi Kapoor was being considered. However, in a recent talk, the director responded to the rumours and said, "Nothing has been finalised. There are many reports if she is or not but actually, I just finished my script and narrated it to NTR. That's it. We will take a small break and then finalise things.”

'NTR30', is much awaited and will mark second collaboration between Jr NTR and Koratala Siva after ‘Jonathan Garage’ in 2016. Anirudh is the music composer, Ratnavelu is the cinematographer and the film will be presented by Nandamuri Kalyanram. Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K will produce it under Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts respectively.

The film was supposed to begin filming on May 20 but it didn’t happen. The details of the further plan and cast are still awaited.