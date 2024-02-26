Sonal Panwar Handles Pistol For First Time For 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'

Talking about the sequence, Sonal said: "I'm confident that this storyline will leave our viewers in splits. Playing the role of an ACP has been a refreshing experience for me, as I've always portrayed teenage girl roles. However, my personality is more like Malaika's in real life, so getting into character as a police officer has been challenging and intriguing. It was my first time handling a pistol, and wearing the police uniform added an extra layer of authority and strength to my on-screen persona."

Further speaking about the shooting, she said: "Shooting scenes with my on-screen father, Daroga Happu Singh (played by Yogesh Tripathi), was fun. My character fully dominated and overpowered him, which added a delightful twist. I enjoyed it, and the entire crew had a great time with this character upgrade. They even started calling me 'ACP Madam Ji' (laughs). I wanted to bring a sense of realism to my character and showcase my outspoken and fearless personality."