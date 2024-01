Actress Sonal Chauhan and Taha Shah’s upcoming music video ‘Zeher Mohabbat’. The actress says her character in it is all about raw emotion and intense love.

Talking about her role in the song Sonal shared: “My character in 'Zeher Mohabbat' is all about raw emotion and intense love. I play this complex character who's deeply entangled in the highs and lows of a passionate relationship."