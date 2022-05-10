Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sona Mohapatra Bashes Trolls Who Slammed Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan's For Sporting A Bikini

Singer Sona Mohapatra slams critics of actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's birthday attire. Fans flooded Ira Khan's pictures from the birthday celebration with a lot of love and appreciation as soon as she had uploaded the pics.

Sona Mohapatra Bashes Trolls Who Slammed Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan's For Sporting A Bikini
Sona Mohapatra, Amir khan & Ira Khan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 May 2022 1:32 pm

After actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan was harassed for cutting her birthday cake in a bikini in front of her father, singer Sona Mohapatra came out in favour of her and bashed the trolls and asked them to back off. 

"All the people outraging about Ira Khan’s choice of attire or linking it to what #AamirKhan said, did or didn’t in the past please note; she is 25 (sic)," Mohapatra wrote on her social media account. "A free, thinking, adult woman. Is exercising her choices. Doesn’t need her dad’s approval or yours. BUZZ off. #Patriachy #India (sic)," she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Related stories

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Takes Us Behind The Making Of 'Kahani'

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Opens Up About Having Anxiety Attacks At Night

Aamir Khan Reveals His Mother's Reaction After Watching 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Fans flooded Mohapatra with love and appreciation as soon as she uploaded the message.

"I truly admire your openness and their freedom and options of how to enjoy life (sic)," one fan remarked, while another added, "I thank my stars every day I don't live in India, and that my daughter can dress up anyhow around her father. When people challenge a woman's clothing choices in front of her father, they are giving her father permission to lust after her. They claim he has no control over himself and has the same reaction to all female bodies. What a pity (sic)."

For the unversed, a photo of Ira Khan cutting her birthday cake while wearing a bikini went viral on the internet recently. Aamir Khan's family was present in attendance at the party. Ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao were present and so was Aamir Khan's youngest son, Azad.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is now waiting for the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. It will be released in theatres on August 11.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sona Mohapatra Ira Khan Ira Khan's Birthday Ira Khan's Birthday Outfit Amir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha Laal Singh Chaddha New Release Amir Khan's Daughter Sona Mohapatra Ira Khan Aamir Khan India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Review: One Of The Finest Premium Smartwatches Money Can Buy

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Review: One Of The Finest Premium Smartwatches Money Can Buy

Thomas, Uber Cup 2022: Watch Indian Shuttlers In Action

Thomas, Uber Cup 2022: Watch Indian Shuttlers In Action