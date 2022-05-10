Sona Mohapatra Bashes Trolls Who Slammed Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan's For Sporting A Bikini

After actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan was harassed for cutting her birthday cake in a bikini in front of her father, singer Sona Mohapatra came out in favour of her and bashed the trolls and asked them to back off.

"All the people outraging about Ira Khan’s choice of attire or linking it to what #AamirKhan said, did or didn’t in the past please note; she is 25 (sic)," Mohapatra wrote on her social media account. "A free, thinking, adult woman. Is exercising her choices. Doesn’t need her dad’s approval or yours. BUZZ off. #Patriachy #India (sic)," she added.

Fans flooded Mohapatra with love and appreciation as soon as she uploaded the message.

"I truly admire your openness and their freedom and options of how to enjoy life (sic)," one fan remarked, while another added, "I thank my stars every day I don't live in India, and that my daughter can dress up anyhow around her father. When people challenge a woman's clothing choices in front of her father, they are giving her father permission to lust after her. They claim he has no control over himself and has the same reaction to all female bodies. What a pity (sic)."

For the unversed, a photo of Ira Khan cutting her birthday cake while wearing a bikini went viral on the internet recently. Aamir Khan's family was present in attendance at the party. Ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao were present and so was Aamir Khan's youngest son, Azad.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is now waiting for the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. It will be released in theatres on August 11.