Son-Ye Jin, Jung Hae In-Starrer Korean Drama 'Something In The Rain' To Get An Indian Remake

The hit JTBC drama 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' (also known as 'Something in the Rain') is set to be adapted for Indian audiences. With Pocket Aces, India's largest digital entertainment company, JTBC Studio has confirmed the production of an Indian remake of "Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food."

Korean actress Son Ye Jin plays Yoon Jin Ah and Korean actor Jung Hae In plays Seo Joon Hee in the 2018 drama. The story follows a woman in her mid-thirties who falls in love with her best friend's younger brother, who is in his early twenties. They face many challenges in their relationship, including opposition from their families and workplace harassment, but they eventually find acceptance.

JTBC Studio will make its first foray into the Indian market with this remake. In India, which has 1.4 billion viewers and the world's largest Bollywood film market, interest in Korean content is on the rise.

Production House Pocket Aces has teamed up with JTBC Studio to produce an Indian remake of the popular show, which is known for series such as ‘Little Things’. JTBC Studio released a statement stating, “We have recently confirmed the production of an Indian remake of Something In the Rain with Pocket Aces, India’s largest digital entertainment company.”

Remakes of Korean content are currently being produced in India. Korean remakes such as 'The Man from Nowhere' and 'Ode to My Father' were huge hits.

JTBC Studio also stated its intention to reach out to Indian viewers in a more friendly manner by creating adaptations that are appropriate for the country. JTBC Studio's CEO, Jung Kyung Moon, in a statement, said, “I am happy to present the drama ‘Pretty Noona Who buys Me Food’ as a remake to Indian viewers. This collaboration will serve as an important opportunity for JTBC Studio to take its first step in the dynamic Indian market. It is expected that JTBC Studio’s IP and Pocket Aces’s outstanding production capabilities will meet and create even better projects.”