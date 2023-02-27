Somy Ali On World NGO Day: It’s A Constant Battle To Get People To Donate Due To The Stigmas Attached

On February 27, World NGO Day is celebrated across the world in over 89 countries. The day is dedicated to recognising as well as celebrating all the good work done by non-governmental and non-profit organisations for the betterment of society. Actress turned humanitarian Somy Ali, who runs her NGO, No More Tears (NMT), shares her journey.

“2023 makes it 16 years of my running NMT and without the support of the board, our annual committee, donors, and volunteers, none of this would have been possible. It’s their efforts that are successful in saving many suffering lives,” she says.

Sharing the key objectives of her NGO, Somy adds, “To get a victim to transform into a survivor and never go back to their abuse. That is the number one goal intertwined with their healing through therapy. At the moment, about $40,000 lives have been saved, but I want expansion, particularly in countries that are close to my heart like India or wherever there are injustices taking place. I want NMT to be there to help without any waiting lists. Transformation is doable once the police who are the first responders then NMT steps in, but it’s maintaining the transformation which I have to monitor vigilantly.”

Helping those who want to start an NGO, Somy Ali shares key factors that they should keep in mind. And, the first thing she wants them to be prepared for is that donors will come and go.

“Then there is the safety where I have been attacked over five times which one can’t escape if you are engaging in human rights activism. It’s a constant battle to get people to donate due to the stigmas attached to domestic violence universally and the fact that no one wants to talk about this issue. Every eight blocks in Miami there is someone being trafficked, which is horrifying. What makes it worse is that people are oblivious to this fact and once its labour and sex trafficking of minors and adults. My ethics and values forbid me to sit around and let this go on. But again, I couldn’t have and can’t do it alone. We need constant support especially from South Asia given the majority of the victims are brought here under marriages or jobs and then sold to traffickers,” she says.

On specific goals that NMT has for the coming months, Somy Ali adds, “It’s always saving more lives and expansion. Last week, I drove to Tampa to rescue a victim brought here from Delhi. It’s never-ending. But neither are problems we face on a daily basis and we don’t just sit around and hope they will go away and must take action.”

Running an NGO is quite a task. You have to deal with victims, who are going through trauma. Staying personally disconnected, yet dealing with them efficiently is essential, according to many. Somy reveals her working style.

“I bring my work home, especially the children’s case. In order to disconnect, I meditate and exercise. That’s been a huge help in separating the horrors I witness daily,” she ends.