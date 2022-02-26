Saturday, Feb 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Sitcom On Madhuri Dixit's Life In The US, To Be Produced By Priyanka Chopra, Has Been Shelved

Actress Madhuri Dixit has now confirmed that the American series based on her life in the US, which was backed by Priyanka Chopra, is no longer happening.

Sitcom On Madhuri Dixit's Life In The US, To Be Produced By Priyanka Chopra, Has Been Shelved
Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2022 2:24 pm

In 2017, actress Priyanka Chopra had announced that she has come on board as a producer for an American comedy series based on actress Madhuri Dixit’s life. The series was to be written and directed by Sri Rao, who has now directed ‘The Fame Game’. The show was based on Dixit’s life in US Suburbs after she gave up her acting and married Dr. Sriram Nene. Dixit has now confirmed that the American series based on her life that was backed by Chopra is no longer happening. Currently Dixit is receiving love for her debut Netflix series ‘The Fame Game’.

However, as reported by Indian Express now from a group interview, Dixit revealed that there were ongoing discussions related to the show and that Sri Rao had worked on the script too. However, it didn't get approved. She said, "We were trying to pitch it and Sri Rao, director of 'The Fame Game', who has written the script of the show, was involved with that project too. But sometimes things work and sometimes they don’t. We tried to get that sitcom approved but it didn’t pan out."

The actress cleared out that the show was not supposed to be her autobiography but a part fiction, part reality series that had certain instances from her life after she moved to Denver where no one knew her. Dixit confirmed that it is no longer happening. She said, "It is done and we are not working on it anymore."

Related stories

Madhuri Dixit Speaks On Working With Sanjay Kapoor After 27 Years

Madhuri Dixit’s Debut Series ‘The Fame Game’ Gets A Release Date

Madhuri Dixit Gives A Quick Recap Of Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya' In Her Unique Style

Madhuri Dixit made her OTT debut recently with the series 'The Fame Game' with co-actors Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul. Fans of Dixit were eager to see her back on the screens as they last saw her in Karan Johar's film 'Kalank' a few years back.

Tags

Art & Entertainment American Shows Bollywood Bollywood Actor Netflix Web Series OTT Platforms Debut Film Madhuri Dixit Sanjay Kapoor Priyanka Chopra Dr Shriram Nene Manav Kaul India American
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The Untarnished standard of Journalism

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & EntertainmentMore

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Former Lucknow University Student Leaders In Fray In Ongoing Uttar Pradesh Election

Former Lucknow University Student Leaders In Fray In Ongoing Uttar Pradesh Election

BAN Vs AFG: Heroic Afif Hossain-Mehidy Hasan Stand Scripts Stunning Win For Bangladesh

BAN Vs AFG: Heroic Afif Hossain-Mehidy Hasan Stand Scripts Stunning Win For Bangladesh