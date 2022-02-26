Sitcom On Madhuri Dixit's Life In The US, To Be Produced By Priyanka Chopra, Has Been Shelved

In 2017, actress Priyanka Chopra had announced that she has come on board as a producer for an American comedy series based on actress Madhuri Dixit’s life. The series was to be written and directed by Sri Rao, who has now directed ‘The Fame Game’. The show was based on Dixit’s life in US Suburbs after she gave up her acting and married Dr. Sriram Nene. Dixit has now confirmed that the American series based on her life that was backed by Chopra is no longer happening. Currently Dixit is receiving love for her debut Netflix series ‘The Fame Game’.

However, as reported by Indian Express now from a group interview, Dixit revealed that there were ongoing discussions related to the show and that Sri Rao had worked on the script too. However, it didn't get approved. She said, "We were trying to pitch it and Sri Rao, director of 'The Fame Game', who has written the script of the show, was involved with that project too. But sometimes things work and sometimes they don’t. We tried to get that sitcom approved but it didn’t pan out."

The actress cleared out that the show was not supposed to be her autobiography but a part fiction, part reality series that had certain instances from her life after she moved to Denver where no one knew her. Dixit confirmed that it is no longer happening. She said, "It is done and we are not working on it anymore."

Madhuri Dixit made her OTT debut recently with the series 'The Fame Game' with co-actors Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul. Fans of Dixit were eager to see her back on the screens as they last saw her in Karan Johar's film 'Kalank' a few years back.