Friday, Jun 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Siddharth Nigam Talks About His Relationship With Ashi Singh

Actor Siddharth Nigam, who amassed a massive fan following from the show 'Aladdin...Naam Toh Suna Hoga', talks about his relationship with co-star Ashi Singh.

Siddharth Nigam Talks About His Relationship With Ashi Singh
Actor Siddharth Nigam Instagram/@thesiddharthnigam

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Jun 2022 7:51 pm

Actor Siddharth Nigam became a household celebrity with the show 'Aladdin...Naam Toh Suna Hoga' and amassed a large fan base. The young gymnast began his career in entertainment with 'Dhoom 3'. On the show, his relationship with co-actor Ashi Singh has piqued the curiosity of his fans. 

According to Bollywoodlife, Nigam said that Singh is his closest friend and a very important part of his life. "Now, we share about our upcoming projects. At times, I also take her opinion on whether I should take up a project or not," he said. 

Related stories

Hina Khan Opens Up About Discrimination Faced By TV Actors; Calls OTT 'Blessing In Disguise'

Parizad Kolah Marshall's Return To TV Delayed By Leg Injury

NIgam's romance with actress Avneet Kaur, who was replaced by Singh, was also in the news. He has always denied that they're together.

Singh is known for her role as Naina on the show ‘Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’. It is also being speculated that Siddharth Nigam has been roped in for ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ opposite Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal are part of the project.
 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Siddharth Nigam Ashi Singh Indian Television Actors Aladdin...Naam Toh Suna Hoga Relationship Salman Khan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Tata Group Has Stepped On Gas To Turn Around Air India

How Tata Group Has Stepped On Gas To Turn Around Air India

GenZs and Millennials In India Prefer Hybrid Working, Reveals Deloitte Study

GenZs and Millennials In India Prefer Hybrid Working, Reveals Deloitte Study