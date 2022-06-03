Siddharth Nigam Talks About His Relationship With Ashi Singh

Actor Siddharth Nigam became a household celebrity with the show 'Aladdin...Naam Toh Suna Hoga' and amassed a large fan base. The young gymnast began his career in entertainment with 'Dhoom 3'. On the show, his relationship with co-actor Ashi Singh has piqued the curiosity of his fans.

According to Bollywoodlife, Nigam said that Singh is his closest friend and a very important part of his life. "Now, we share about our upcoming projects. At times, I also take her opinion on whether I should take up a project or not," he said.

NIgam's romance with actress Avneet Kaur, who was replaced by Singh, was also in the news. He has always denied that they're together.

Singh is known for her role as Naina on the show ‘Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’. It is also being speculated that Siddharth Nigam has been roped in for ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ opposite Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal are part of the project.

