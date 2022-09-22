Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Shweta Gulati Is All Set For 'Main Hoon Aparajita'

'Dill Mill Gayye' actress Shweta Gulati is going to be seen in Manav Gohli and Shweta Tiwari-starrer 'Main Hoon Aparajita'. The actress will play the role of second wife of Manav's character, who is very shrewd, competitive and believes in controlling everything that belongs to her.

Updated: 22 Sep 2022 2:42 pm

She said: "I'm delighted to be a part of the show. There is so much joy in playing such roles. I have not played a part like this in my career so far."

The actress said that she needed to put in a lot of effort to prepare for her character.

"This character will require a lot of preparation mentally and emotionally since it's going to be my first one. However, my character will add high-voltage drama to the show because Mohini is Akshay's second wife," she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The show focuses on the life of Aparajita (played by Shweta Tiwari), who is a mother of three daughters and Manav is her ex-husband Akshay.

She talked more about working with Manav after almost 17 years. Last they were seen together in 'Remix' in 2004.

"I will also be reuniting with Manav after nearly 17 years and I still remember, that we were very young when we both started our journey on television. I am glad that I am getting the chance to play something so different this time."

"My experience with him is fantastic, and I am sure we will have fun shooting together. I hope I do justice to my character, and everyone appreciates my performance," she concluded.

'Main Hoon Aparajita' will be starting from September 27 on Zee TV.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Dill Mill Gayye Shweta Gulati Manav Gohil Shweta Tiwari Main Hoon Aparajita Tv Series TV Actor Zee TV India
