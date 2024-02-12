Shruti Haasan: Hope ‘Teach for Change’ Expands To Encompass Entire Nation

Actress Shruti Haasan, who stole the spotlight as the showstopper for the 'Teach for Change' fundraiser fashion show, has commended Lakshmi Manchu for her relentless efforts behind this noble initiative, aiming for the expansion of this endeavour to encompass all of southern India, and eventually, the entire nation.

The ninth edition of the 'Teach for Change's annual fundraiser which was held in Hyderabad on Sunday saw participation from fashion maestros Amit GT for women's wear, and Shashank Chelmilla for men's wear.