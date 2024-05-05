Shreyas Talpade turned heads last year when news of his heart attack made headlines. The popular Bollywood actor suffered a heart attack in Mumbai and was admitted to a hospital. He also underwent angioplasty. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his health. He remarked how the heart attack could be a side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In an interview with Lehren Retro, Shreyas Talpade talked about his habits and his health history. He said he does not smoke and isn’t a ‘regular drinker.’ He noted how his cholesterol was a ‘little high’ but he had no history of diabetes or blood pressure-related issues. He said how he started experiencing changes in his health after the COVID-19 vaccine. He said, “I was taking medication for that, and it had come down reasonably. So, if all the factors--no diabetes, no blood pressure, nothing, then what could be the reason?”
The actor said, “I would not negate the theory. It was only after the Covid-19 vaccination that I started experiencing some fatigue and tiredness. There has to be some amount of truth, and we cannot negate the theory. Maybe it is COVID or the vaccine, but there is something associated post that...It is very unfortunate because we genuinely don’t know what we have taken inside our bodies. We went with the flow and trusted the companies. I never heard of such incidents before COVID-19.”
Talpade also remarked that he does not have ‘enough proof, so it is pointless to make any statements.’ However, he mentioned that he wants to know what the vaccine has done to people and their bodies.
On the work front, Talpade will be next seen in 'Kartam Bhugtam.' He is also working on ‘Welcome To The Jungle.’