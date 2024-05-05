Art & Entertainment

Shreyas Talpade Talks About His Health, Mentions Heart Attack Could Be A Side Effect Of COVID-19 Vaccine

In a recent interview, Shreyas Talpade looked back on his heart attack. He believed it could be a side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Advertisement

X
Actor Shreyas Talpade Photo: X
info_icon

Shreyas Talpade turned heads last year when news of his heart attack made headlines. The popular Bollywood actor suffered a heart attack in Mumbai and was admitted to a hospital. He also underwent angioplasty. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his health. He remarked how the heart attack could be a side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Shreyas Talpade talked about his habits and his health history. He said he does not smoke and isn’t a ‘regular drinker.’ He noted how his cholesterol was a ‘little high’ but he had no history of diabetes or blood pressure-related issues. He said how he started experiencing changes in his health after the COVID-19 vaccine. He said, “I was taking medication for that, and it had come down reasonably. So, if all the factors--no diabetes, no blood pressure, nothing, then what could be the reason?”

Advertisement

The actor said, “I would not negate the theory. It was only after the Covid-19 vaccination that I started experiencing some fatigue and tiredness. There has to be some amount of truth, and we cannot negate the theory. Maybe it is COVID or the vaccine, but there is something associated post that...It is very unfortunate because we genuinely don’t know what we have taken inside our bodies. We went with the flow and trusted the companies. I never heard of such incidents before COVID-19.”

Talpade also remarked that he does not have ‘enough proof, so it is pointless to make any statements.’ However, he mentioned that he wants to know what the vaccine has done to people and their bodies.

Advertisement

On the work front, Talpade will be next seen in 'Kartam Bhugtam.' He is also working on ‘Welcome To The Jungle.’ 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates