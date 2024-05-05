In an interview with Lehren Retro, Shreyas Talpade talked about his habits and his health history. He said he does not smoke and isn’t a ‘regular drinker.’ He noted how his cholesterol was a ‘little high’ but he had no history of diabetes or blood pressure-related issues. He said how he started experiencing changes in his health after the COVID-19 vaccine. He said, “I was taking medication for that, and it had come down reasonably. So, if all the factors--no diabetes, no blood pressure, nothing, then what could be the reason?”