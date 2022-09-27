Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Shivin Narang's Team Shuts Down Reports Of Him Doing Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss’

Shivin Narang has been trending on social media after there were unconfirmed reports of him becoming a part of this season’s ‘Bigg Boss’. However, his team says that he is busy with some quality work on OTT and films.

Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang Instagram: @shivin7

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 7:52 pm

Shivin Narang is not part of any reality shows, as per his team’s statement. Every year the handsome hunk’s name gets dragged several times to many popular reality shows. But the actor is not doing any reality shows as of now.

The entire conversation started ever since Salman Khan released the new promo for the upcoming season of ‘Bigg Boss’. Within a day there were unconfirmed reports that Shivin Narang had said yes to the show. While there was no official confirmation, the actor’s team has now said that he isn’t a part of the show.

On the work front, Shivin Narang is currently busy doing music videos, and some of his videos have done really well as well. ‘Dil Zaffran’, ‘Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi’, ‘Sunn Zara’, ‘Fakira’, ‘Dooriyan’, ‘Bas Ek Tera Main Hoke’, ‘Main Tera Ho Gaya’, ‘Musafir’, ‘Barsaat Ho Jaaye’ and lots more are already under his belt. His next is ‘Jahan Base Dil’ is soon going to be released.

Shivin Narang will be also seen in Vikas Bahl’s ‘Goodbye’ in a pivotal role opposite Rashmika Mandanna. He will be also making a web series debut on Disney+ Hotstar soon.

Shivin Narang’s team has opened up saying that he is not doing ‘Bigg Boss’ this season but the rumours don’t cease on social media. Let’s wait and watch.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Television Show TV Reality Shows Reality Show Contestants Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Winners Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Film Actor Indian Actor Shivin Narang Salman Khan Mumbai Bombay India
