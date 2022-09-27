Shivin Narang's Team Shuts Down Reports Of Him Doing Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss’

Shivin Narang is not part of any reality shows, as per his team’s statement. Every year the handsome hunk’s name gets dragged several times to many popular reality shows. But the actor is not doing any reality shows as of now.

The entire conversation started ever since Salman Khan released the new promo for the upcoming season of ‘Bigg Boss’. Within a day there were unconfirmed reports that Shivin Narang had said yes to the show. While there was no official confirmation, the actor’s team has now said that he isn’t a part of the show.

On the work front, Shivin Narang is currently busy doing music videos, and some of his videos have done really well as well. ‘Dil Zaffran’, ‘Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi’, ‘Sunn Zara’, ‘Fakira’, ‘Dooriyan’, ‘Bas Ek Tera Main Hoke’, ‘Main Tera Ho Gaya’, ‘Musafir’, ‘Barsaat Ho Jaaye’ and lots more are already under his belt. His next is ‘Jahan Base Dil’ is soon going to be released.

Shivin Narang will be also seen in Vikas Bahl’s ‘Goodbye’ in a pivotal role opposite Rashmika Mandanna. He will be also making a web series debut on Disney+ Hotstar soon.

Shivin Narang’s team has opened up saying that he is not doing ‘Bigg Boss’ this season but the rumours don’t cease on social media. Let’s wait and watch.