Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Shibani Dandekar Debunks Pregnancy Rumours

Shibani Dandekar has put an end to pregnancy rumours. Here's what she had to say about it.

Shibani Dandekar Debunks Pregnancy Rumours
Shibani Dandekar Instagram - @shibanidandekar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Mar 2022 10:07 pm

TV personality Shibani Dandekar, on Wednesday (March 2) rubbished the rumours around her pregnancy. Dandekar tied the knot with actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on February 19.

The newlywed couple has been sharing photos from their wedding ceremonies with their fans. Dandekar recently shared photos of herself with Akhtar. They took the photos at a party they threw for their close friends. The photos, which showed Dandekar showing off her new tattoos, sparked pregnancy rumours.

Related stories

Farhan Akhtar’s Ex-Wife Adhuna Bhabani Hits Out At Trolls After His Wedding To Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar Gets Her Wedding Date Tattooed On Her Arm

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding Bash Attended By The Who's Who Of Bollywood

Dandekar shared several photos with Akhtar last month, just days after their wedding. During the photo shoot, they posed in various ways for the camera. "The Akhtars @faroutakhtar," she captioned the photo.

A fan reacted to the post by writing, “Looks like she is pregnant.”

Another user commented, “Are u pregnant???”

To debunk the rumours, she flaunted her abs in an Instagram video she posted on Wednesday. She was seen grooving to Emily Meli's I Am Woman in the video, and she wrote, “I am woman! I am NOT pregnant. It was the tequila,” adding laughing emojis to the caption.

Shibani Dandekar's Instagram Story
Shibani Dandekar's Instagram Story Instagram - @shibanidandekar

Akhtar and Dandekar tied the knot on February 19. Only close friends and family members were present at the couple's wedding. The couple shared photos from their wedding on their Instagram accounts a few days after the event.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shibani Dandekar Farhan Akhtar Farhan-Shibani Wedding Bollywood Television Personality Pregnancy Rumours Bollywood Weddings Bollywood Couples Instagram Instagram Story Shibani Dandekar Farhan Akhtar India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity