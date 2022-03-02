Shibani Dandekar Debunks Pregnancy Rumours

TV personality Shibani Dandekar, on Wednesday (March 2) rubbished the rumours around her pregnancy. Dandekar tied the knot with actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on February 19.

The newlywed couple has been sharing photos from their wedding ceremonies with their fans. Dandekar recently shared photos of herself with Akhtar. They took the photos at a party they threw for their close friends. The photos, which showed Dandekar showing off her new tattoos, sparked pregnancy rumours.

Dandekar shared several photos with Akhtar last month, just days after their wedding. During the photo shoot, they posed in various ways for the camera. "The Akhtars @faroutakhtar," she captioned the photo.

A fan reacted to the post by writing, “Looks like she is pregnant.”

Another user commented, “Are u pregnant???”

To debunk the rumours, she flaunted her abs in an Instagram video she posted on Wednesday. She was seen grooving to Emily Meli's I Am Woman in the video, and she wrote, “I am woman! I am NOT pregnant. It was the tequila,” adding laughing emojis to the caption.

Shibani Dandekar's Instagram Story Instagram - @shibanidandekar

Akhtar and Dandekar tied the knot on February 19. Only close friends and family members were present at the couple's wedding. The couple shared photos from their wedding on their Instagram accounts a few days after the event.