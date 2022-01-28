Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Sharwanand And Rashmika Mandanna's, ‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’ To Release On February 25th

While the film is in it's final production stage, the team has provided an update on the film's theatrical release.

Sharwanand And Rashmika Mandanna's, ‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’ To Release On February 25th
‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’ to release in theatres on February 25 -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 8:32 pm

Actors  Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna 's upcoming Telugu film, ‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’,  has been locked for a theatrical release on February 25. The film is a wholesome family entertainer directed by Tirumala Kishore.

The film is in the final stages of production with just one song left to be shot, whose shooting would commence soon. In the meantime, the makers have provided an update on the film's theatrical release. On February 25, ‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’ will be released globally. Following the announcement of the release date, the team will launch a massive promotional campaign soon.

Sharwanand shared the news of the release on his Twitter.

Related stories

In Post-Pandemic World, Fashion Industry Needs To Be More Inclusive And Sensitive

An Evening In Paris: How A Small-Town Girl Took The Fashion World By Storm

Stylopedia, 2021 Edition: Fashion’s New Dictionary

Sharwanand collaborates with Mandanna and Kishore for the first time in ‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’. Mandanna is said to be playing an interesting role in the film, while Sharwanand's role is more casual and approachable.

The film also stars Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Urvashi in important roles.

The film's soundtrack is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Sujith Sarang, a well-known cinematographer, is in charge of cinematography, and Sreekar Prasad, an award-winning editor, is in charge of editing.

Sharwanand was last seen in C.Prem Kumar's 'Jaanu'. The actor has a number of projects lined up for this year which include 'Kanam', 'Oke Oke Jeenitham', and 'Keeravani', all set to release this year.

Mandana  was last seen in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' as Srivalli. The actress has three other films lined up to release this year which include 'Mission Majnu', 'Pushpa :The Rule', and 'Goodbye.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sharwanand Rashmika Mandana Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu Movie Release Date
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Actresses Who Broke Stereotypes By Sharing Their Breastfeeding Pics

Actresses Who Broke Stereotypes By Sharing Their Breastfeeding Pics

Richa Chadha: People Who Told Me That I Shouldn't Do Web Series, Are All Online Now

Loved Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Bungalow? Here Are 8 New-Age Celebs Whose Houses Are Equally Gorgeous

Chris Brown Has Been Sued For $20 Million Over Alleged Rape Accusation

‘4 Shades Of Leap’ Director Indranil Banerjee: I Don't Make Commercial Movies For Money

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway

Tri-services band perform during the full dress rehearsal for 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi.

Full Dress Rehearsal For Beating Retreat Ceremony