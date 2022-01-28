Sharwanand And Rashmika Mandanna's, ‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’ To Release On February 25th

Actors Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna 's upcoming Telugu film, ‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’, has been locked for a theatrical release on February 25. The film is a wholesome family entertainer directed by Tirumala Kishore.

The film is in the final stages of production with just one song left to be shot, whose shooting would commence soon. In the meantime, the makers have provided an update on the film's theatrical release. On February 25, ‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’ will be released globally. Following the announcement of the release date, the team will launch a massive promotional campaign soon.

Sharwanand shared the news of the release on his Twitter.

Sharwanand collaborates with Mandanna and Kishore for the first time in ‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’. Mandanna is said to be playing an interesting role in the film, while Sharwanand's role is more casual and approachable.

The film also stars Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Urvashi in important roles.

The film's soundtrack is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Sujith Sarang, a well-known cinematographer, is in charge of cinematography, and Sreekar Prasad, an award-winning editor, is in charge of editing.

Sharwanand was last seen in C.Prem Kumar's 'Jaanu'. The actor has a number of projects lined up for this year which include 'Kanam', 'Oke Oke Jeenitham', and 'Keeravani', all set to release this year.

Mandana was last seen in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' as Srivalli. The actress has three other films lined up to release this year which include 'Mission Majnu', 'Pushpa :The Rule', and 'Goodbye.