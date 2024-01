Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO, BOAT, and Ritesh offered them Rs 20 lakh for one percent equity, plus Rs 1.3 crores debt at 10 per cent interest for three years.

Amrit and Anand gave a counter offer of 100 hours for one per cent equity plus Rs 1.5 crore debt at 10 percent interest for three years.

Listening to their counter offer, Aman said: “I can’t commit you hours. If I like you can sit with my team, and me, and can learn. But I can’t commit like this. I don’t want to make a false commitment. If I feel to do something, I will do otherwise I won’t do. Right now I want to support you, your energy is right, you need some directions.”

The sharks gave second offer to the founders which was one per cent advisory equity plus Rs 1.5 crore debt at 10 per cent interest for three years.