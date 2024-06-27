Art & Entertainment

Shantanu Maheshwari Talks About What Connects Him Most To Love Stories

Actor Shantanu Maheshwari, who will be seen in the upcoming film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', shared that for him, a good love story should ignite feelings and offer hope.

Shantanu is all set to romance actress Saiee Manjrekar in 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', which also stars Ajay Devgan and Tabu. Speaking about what he looks for in a love story, Shantanu said: "For me, a good love story should ignite feelings of, 'I have experienced this emotion personally, hence I relate to it.' Secondly, the feeling of hope, and that I definitely want to experience this emotion.”

"These two criteria are ones that connect with me the most when I am watching a love story-based film," he added. Shantanu said that in recent times, there has been a dearth of authentic love stories being made. "So, I am happy that we are finally putting one out with our film," concluded Shantanu. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is set to release on July 5. The film marks Shantanu's second movie after making his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' starring Alia Bhatt.

'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is a romantic thriller film directed by Neeraj Pandey. Shantanu made his debut with 'Dil Dosti Dance', where he played Swayam Shekhawat. In 2017, he participated in and won the stunt-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8' hosted by Rohit Shetty. The actor-dancer was also seen in dance-reality shows such as 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9' and 'Nach Baliye 9'. Shantanu is a part of the hip-hop dance crew Desi Hoppers, who emerged as the winner in the World of Dance 2015 Championship in Los Angeles.

