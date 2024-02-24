'Shang Chi' Helmer Destin Daniel Cretton To Direct, Write 'Naruto' Movie

Kishimoto said that after enjoying Cretton’s other films and understanding that his forte is in creating solid dramas about people, he was convinced that there is no other director for ‘Naruto’.

“In actually meeting Destin, I also found him to be an open-minded director who was willing to embrace my input, and felt strongly that we would be able to cooperate together in the production process.”

The adaptation has been in development with Lionsgate since late 2015.

“This manga classic is beloved by millions of fans all around the world, and Destin has delivered a vision for the movie that we believe will excite that massive fan base as well as those who are new to it,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson.