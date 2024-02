'Shang Chi' Helmer Destin Daniel Cretton To Direct, Write 'Naruto' Movie

Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, who co-wrote and directed 'Shang-Chi and the 'Legend of the Ten Rings', has been roped in to pen and helm a live-action adaptation of 'Naruto'.

‘Naruto’ is a popular Japanese manga series, which talks about Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja who dreams of becoming the leader of his village but also happens to have the spirit of a nine-tailed demon fox inside him.