Shahid Kapoor, Wife Mira Rajput Kapoor Fight Over 'Speed Of The Fan Every Night'

Couples can come at loggerheads over anything and Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor cemented this when he shared that he and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor fight over the speed of fan.

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 1:01 am

Shahid recently appeared on the eighth episode of the popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7 along with his 'Kabir Singh' co-star Kiara Advani.

Shahid recently appeared on the eighth episode of the popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7 along with his 'Kabir Singh' co-star Kiara Advani.


During the show's iconic rapid-fire round, Shahid said that he and Mira fight over the "speed of the fan every night."

However, the actor also mentioned that despite such silly disagreements, he is glad that Mira is a part of his life.

Talking about Mira, Shahid Kapoor candidly expressed how his wife is the best thing that happened to him, "Mira brings a lot into my life. She balances me; she makes me feel normal; we have two beautiful children, and life seems good."

The eighth episode of 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7 will be available to stream on August 25, at 12 a.m., on Disney+ Hotstar.

Art & Entertainment Mira Rajput Shahid Kapoor Koffee With Karan Kabir Singh Kiara Advani Karan Johar KWK7 Disney+Hotstar
