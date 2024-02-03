Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Voice Concern Over Deepfake Videos Amid 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' Promotions

Currently busy promoting their upcoming film, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,’ Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon recently discussed how the movie revolves around an ‘impossible love story’ within the untouched area of artificial intelligence (AI).
'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have expressed their concern over viral deepfake videos.
For those not familiar with the plot of the film, in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,’ Shahid has taken on the role of a scientist, who ends up developing romantic feelings for Kriti's Sifra, which is an acronym for Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation.
At a recent event in Delhi, in a conversation with India Today, the lead actors expressed apprehensions regarding the potential repercussions of viral deepfake videos, which have become an emerging trend in the film industry.
The ‘Kabir Singh’ actor said, “Human beings are themselves the problem. They have done this to the world. We are pushing the blame on AI. We are used to not living in reality. We keep projecting something else on social media that is not a reality and keep comparing reality with what we see on social media and then leads one into depression. That is the truth.” He added, “We’re in a simulation, and we are looking for an alternate reality. That is what AI is and it is something as fundamental as a relationship. There is a difference between man-made and god created. This is there in this film, shown in a subtle way.”
The 33-year-old actress added to what her co-star said, stating, “It is concerning and there are several morphed ones that came out. But there are also AI-generated news anchors which means that we are moving forward really fast. So, an AI partner is possible in the coming years.”
Written and helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ is backed by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. The unique love story is set to hit theatres on February 9.