Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Voice Concern Over Deepfake Videos Amid 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' Promotions

The ‘Kabir Singh’ actor said, “Human beings are themselves the problem. They have done this to the world. We are pushing the blame on AI. We are used to not living in reality. We keep projecting something else on social media that is not a reality and keep comparing reality with what we see on social media and then leads one into depression. That is the truth.” He added, “We’re in a simulation, and we are looking for an alternate reality. That is what AI is and it is something as fundamental as a relationship. There is a difference between man-made and god created. This is there in this film, shown in a subtle way.”