Shah Rukh Khan To Resume Shooting For Atlee's Film Next Week

Due to a personal situation involving his son Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan was compelled to take a forced hiatus from work last year.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 12:37 pm

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has had a difficult few months. Due to a personal situation involving his son Aryan Khan, he was compelled to take a forced break from work last year. Aryan Khan got bail in a narcotics case from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail a little more than three months ago, and now SRK is ready to resume his job responsibilities after taking care of family matters.

According to a report by Etimes, while the sets of Rajkumar Hirani's next film, featuring SRK, are being prepared in Film City, the actor will shoot in South Mumbai for his home production, directed by Atlee, sometime next week. 

In addition, the actor will fly to Spain to complete the filming of 'Pathan,' which was put on hold after Aryan was detained. SRK will begin filming for director Atlee's film when he returns from Spain.

On September 21, last year, SRK's project with Atlee began shooting, with Nayanthara as his co-star. The shooting began in Pune, with the film's schedule taking place in between the 'Pathan' shoots. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Following their initial meeting at the IPL, Atlee and SRK agreed to collaborate. Because SRK has always stated that he does not want to work in a remake, a new script was produced just for him.

Atlee's film, which is being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, is expected to be an action-packed entertainment. According to reports, SRK will play two roles in the film, one of which is a father and the other a son. Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover will also play pivotal parts in the film.

