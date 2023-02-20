Sehban Azim Was 'Quite Conscious Doing A Scene Like That' In 'Dear Ishq'

When Sehban Azim had to shoot for an intimate sequence for the series 'Dear Ishq', he said that he was conscious doing such a scene.



Talking about shooting for this particular sequence, Sehban said: "I was quite conscious doing a scene like that. Firstly, I am a little shy doing such scenes and also I don't have much reel experience on how to enact them."



"So, initially I said no to it until my director and the creative convinced me on the fact that whatever they will be shooting is the requirement of the story of the show and it's not just a random scene to catch the eyeballs and also that they believe in shooting it aesthetically. They made sure everyone was comfortable doing the scene with minimal crew and experienced professionals and it was designed in a way that it was easy to shoot for us."



'Dear Ishq' streams from Monday to Saturday on Disney+Hotstar.