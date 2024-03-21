Sechs Kies' Member Jang Su-won And His Wife Announce Pregnancy Three Years After Marriage

Sechs Kies’ member Jang Su-won and his wife-stylist Ji Sang-eun are all set to open up a new chapter in their personal lives. The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, is all geared up to welcome their first baby via IVF.
On March 21, the mom-to-be took to social media to announce that they will be welcoming their first child three years into their marriage. Announcing her pregnancy, she shared, “A baby angel has finally come to us! Oh, how we’ve waited for you. The wait was not easy, but if our lovely baby can come out into this world healthy, I’ll do anything! I will do my very best and be careful as can be while we wait for you, our love.”
“Thank you for coming to us. I also want to thank my husband and my friends for experiencing all of the joys and sorrows right by my side during IVF. I love you so much dear,” she went on to write.
In response to his wife’s post, the singer wrote, “Congratulations, director Ji,” in a witty manner.
The singer’s agency, YG Entertainment, announced in June 2021 that the singer would be getting ready to marry in the near future. Eventually, the 42-year-old K-Pop idol married his non-celebrity girlfriend, who is one year senior to him, in a private and intimate setting on November 14 of the same year. Keeping in mind all the COVID-19 precautions, the couple exchanged vows in the presence of close family and friends.
The mother-to-be is a stylist and has worked for many A-list actors in the industry. As for the singer, he was a part of one of the first K-Pop idol groups, Sechs Kies, debuting in 1997. The group formally disbanded in May 2000.
Reportedly, Su-won and Sang-eun were dating for three years before making it official. In 2022, the two made an appearance on the SBS show ‘Same Bed, Different Dreams 2.’
As of now, it’s unclear when the baby would be due.