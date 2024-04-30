'Scooby-Doo' Live-Action Series In The Works Under Warner Bros. Television, To Stream On Netflix

Should the project move forward, it wouldn’t be the first live-action ‘Scooby-Doo’ endeavour to hit the screens. Perhaps most famously, ‘Scooby-Doo’ premiered in 2002, featuring Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, Linda Cardellini, and Neil Fanning. Its sequel, ‘Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed,’ followed in 2004, and too was a box office hit. In addition to these, there were live-action TV films ‘Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins’ and its sequel released in 2009 and 2010, respectively.