'Scooby-Doo' Live-Action Series In The Works Under Warner Bros. Television, To Stream On Netflix

A live-action adaptation of 'Scooby-Doo' is reportedly under development at Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Fans of the beloved animation ‘Scooby-Doo,’ get ready to witness a live-action series. After multiple biddings and competition, Netflix has landed ‘Scooby-Doo! The Live-Action Series,’ which will be produced under Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Amidst a competitive TV landscape, the one-hour drama project attracted attention from leading buyers, ultimately landing at Netflix with a high-value script-to-series agreement, as per Deadline. Representatives for Netflix and WBTV chose not to comment, citing that the deal has not yet been finalized.

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg have penned the script, drawing inspiration from characters originally crafted by Hanna-Barbera.

The live-action adaptation will see executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman from Berlanti Productions, along with Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg, partnering with André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner under their Midnight Radio banner. Jonathan Gabay from Berlanti Productions and Adrienne Erickson from Midnight Radio will serve as co-executive producers.

Joe Ruby and Ken Spears introduced the ‘Scooby-Doo!’ franchise in 1969 with their first animated series, ‘Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!,’ produced under the Hanna-Barbera banner (later incorporated into Warner Bros. Animation).

Should the project move forward, it wouldn’t be the first live-action ‘Scooby-Doo’ endeavour to hit the screens. Perhaps most famously, ‘Scooby-Doo’ premiered in 2002, featuring Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, Linda Cardellini, and Neil Fanning. Its sequel, ‘Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed,’ followed in 2004, and too was a box office hit. In addition to these, there were live-action TV films ‘Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins’ and its sequel released in 2009 and 2010, respectively.

Over the years, a plethora of ‘Scooby-Doo’ animated projects have emerged, starting with the original cartoon series in the late 1960s. Since then, the franchise has seen numerous series and films, and has solidified its place as one of the most iconic TV cartoons in history.

