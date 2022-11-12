Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Satish Kaushik Calls Anupam Kher The 'New Showman' Of Hindi Film Industry

Satish Kaushik, who recently attended the premiere of his friend Anupam Kher's 'Uunchai', has called the latter the new showman of the film industry.

Satish Kaushik
Satish Kaushik Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 3:37 pm

Veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik, who recently attended the premiere of his friend Anupam Kher's new film 'Uunchai', has called the latter the new showman of the film industry. 

Having worked together in successful films including 'Ram Lakhan', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai', and 'Jamai Raja', their friendship goes back decades.

Taking to his social media, Satish shared a picture of himself in which he can be seen together with Boman Irani and Anupam Kher.

On the work front, Satish Kaushik is currently busy working on his highly-anticipated next 'Kaagaz 2' featuring himself, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar and Neena Gupta.

Art & Entertainment Uunchai Premiere Satish Kaushik Anupam Kher
