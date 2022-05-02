The action-thriller 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata,' starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, is one of the most anticipated Telugu films of 2022. The trailer for the upcoming film has been released. Directed by Parasuram, the film stars Mahesh Babu in the role of a loan agent.

The film is based on a bank robbery/fraud, and features several heavily loaded action sequences, and will definitely offer Mahesh's fans and followers with a full-fledged action extravaganza. Mahesh took to his social media handles to share the trailer with fans and audiences, have a look at the trailer of the film here:

As seen in the trailer, the film looks to be an action-induced joyride for the fans, Mahesh is seen beating up thugs throughout the trailer. The trailer of the film begins with an action sequence in which Mahesh is clutching a bundle of bloodied keys and effortlessly defeating villians in what appears to be an office surrounded by many people. As the trailer progresses, audiences are introduced to the film's lead character, Keerthy Suresh, who plays Mahesh's love interest.

Earlier, certain shots of Mahesh’s 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' trailer were leaked online. In the viral video, Mahesh Babu can be seen in his intense avatar. The leaked video left fans disappointed, angry and concerned. Several of Mahesh's fans took to social media and questioned the makers of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' for being ‘irresponsible’.

The film will be released on May 12. Apart from Mahesh, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju will also feature in the film. It also marks Mahesh's first collaboration with filmmaker Parasuram.

To commemorate the completion of the production, the creators recently shot a spectacular song on a large set in Ramoji Film City. The crew teased fans with two images from the filming locations. According to the film's composer, SS Thaman, it will be a mass song.

The composer stated in a statement that he had delivered a 'different' album for the picture. Two tracks from the film have already been released and were loved by fans all around. Sekhar Master was in charge of the song choreography.