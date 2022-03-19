Sarkaru Vaari Paata Song: Mahesh Babu Grooves To Upcoming Song 'Penny' With Daughter Sitara

'Penny,' the second single from the Mahesh Babu starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', will be released tomorrow. Meanwhile, the makers have released a teaser for the song. While Actor Mahesh Babu has previously captured fans with his charisma, this time it was his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni who was the centre of attention.

With each new update from the crew, fans' expectations for Mahesh Babu's action movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata,' directed by Parasuram, are rising. To begin with, the teaser of the film received a positive response, and the first track is also gaining popularity among fans of the actor. 'Penny,' the second single, will be released on March 20th, as previously announced (tomorrow). The makers have released a promo for the song, much to the joy of fans.

Sitara Ghattamaneni, Mahesh Babu's daughter, made her debut appearance in a music video. It's a rap song that features Mahesh Babu riding a bike and Sitara executing some remarkable dancing moves.

The team released the film's first song, 'Kalaavathi,' exactly a month ago, and it was well appreciated by music fans. Not only that, but Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh's on-screen chemistry had also gotten a lot of attention from fans. The song has about 1.6 million likes and 94 million views on YouTube as of now.

Currently, the film is being shot in Hyderabad. The production works of the movie are nearing completion. S Thaman has rendered soundtracks for the film.

Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead in the film which is jointly being produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners.

R Madhi handles the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor and AS Prakash takes care of art department.

'Sarkaaru Vaari Paata' is all set to release on May 12th.