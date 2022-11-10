Sarika: With The Advent Of OTT, There Is So Much Quality Work Out There

Sarika has been one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She has always redefined the set standards and carved a path for herself. Even now, as a senior artist, she has always managed to do something that not many of her peers would even think of venturing into. Whether it’s a ‘Modern Love’ or an ‘Uunchai’ she has never shied away from taking risks and carving a niche for herself.

After receiving a thunderous response for her recent OTT outing, ‘Modern Love’, she is now back with ‘Uunchai’, which releases on November 11. Talking to Prateek Sur, the veteran artist opens up about how things are different for actors nowadays and how much has OTT influenced that. Excerpts:

People always feel that it’s easy for character artists to get work. Even after being a senior actor, do you still have to go through auditions to get a role?

Not really, I think auditions are a big thing abroad but not here. I don’t think I’ve been through an audition but if there were a director who is really good and wanted me to audition for a role, I would be absolutely open to it.

Is there enough work for senior actors?

I don’t think it has anything to do with senior actors or male actors and female actors. With the advent of OTT, there is so much quality work out there for everyone. At times though because there are so many good actors out there, you never know who’ll bag the role, and it’s like a lottery system sometimes.

Has OTT changed the game for senior actors? Are you’ll getting better roles now to portray onscreen?

OTT has not specifically changed the scene for anybody. I think, what it has done is it has changed the whole game for films or shows. Creatively it has changed the entire scene because there is no box-office pressure, and there is no pressure of the first-day collection or advance booking. So, creators and makers are making things which are so interesting without any pressure. OTT has also changed the perception of the audience and they have been exposed to world cinema. Initially, we had to go to film festivals to see world cinema, which is not the case anymore. So, as the audience has changed, I think the makers and creators are also experimenting with new content, they have to make shows which is good and interesting, keeping our Indian ethos in mind. If you look at a ‘Scam 1992’, or a ‘Pataal Lok’, they are so diverse and both these shows did well. I’m glad we are exploring more.

How different has been the experience of ‘Uunchai’?

I don't know if I can term it as a different experience because every film and project that we do is different from one another. ‘Modern Love’ has its own energy, while ‘Uunchai’ has its own. So, in that sense every project is different. In the film, I am playing Mala Trivedi, who is independent and an outsider. The rest of the actors are all connected with each other. She is the only one, who comes into the scene and joins the rest of them on the journey. It’s a beautiful character and very well-written.