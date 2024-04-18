Art & Entertainment

Sargun Mehta Is A Vision To Behold In Mini Skirt; Asks Fans To 'Focus On Me'

Renowned for her work in Punjabi films such as 'Qismat', 'Kala Shah Kala', and 'Saunkan Saunkne', actress Sargun Mehta treated her fans to stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot, accompanied by a quirky caption.

Advertisement

Instagram
Sargun Mehta Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Renowned for her work in Punjabi films such as 'Qismat', 'Kala Shah Kala', and 'Saunkan Saunkne', actress Sargun Mehta treated her fans to stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot, accompanied by a quirky caption.

Sargun is an avid social media user and enjoys 9.1 million followers on Instagram.

On Thursday, she shared a string of pictures wearing a black sleeveless top paired with a colourful mini skirt.

The post was captioned: "Forget about them. Focus on me."

Sargun made her film debut with the 2015 Punjabi historical romantic drama ‘Angrej’, directed by Simerjit Singh, where she portrayed the character of Dhan Kaur alongside Amrinder Gill as Angrej ‘Geja’.

Advertisement

Recently, she appeared in the movie 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri'. Alongside her husband, actor Ravi Dubey, Sargun serves as a producer for TV shows such as 'Junooniyat' and 'Dalchini'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny
  2. Tamil Nadu's New Airport At Parandur Will Be An Ecological Disaster, Say Environmentalists
  3. GT Vs DC, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  4. Nepal Vs UAE, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 1st Semi-Final, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. 'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's Film's Theatrical Rights In North India Sold For Rs 200 Crore? Here's What We Know
  6. Sports World LIVE: Real Madrid Dash Manchester City's Double Treble Dreams, Enter UCL Semis
  7. Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur And Others Attend 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Screening, See Pics
  8. Bengal Ram Navami Clash: Stones Thrown At Procession, Police Resort To Lathicharge, Tear Gas; Several Injured