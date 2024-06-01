Art & Entertainment

Sargun Mehta Feels Happy To Have Started Her Acting Journey In Punjabi Films: Everybody Is Hungry To Do More

Sargun said that the Punjabi film industry is now making 60 films a year, and crossing Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Sargun Mehta
info_icon

Actor Sargun Mehta, who is a prominent name in film and television industry, recently credited producer Ekta Kapoor for paving the way for more women filmmakers to come up and back content. Sargun herself has a slew of projects lined up as a producer including TV show, ‘Badal Pe Paon Hai’.

"In TV, Ekta Kapoor cleared the way for everyone. She left no stone unturned to make sure that we didn’t have that hassle of being told, ‘How will you do it (produce a show)?’. She already did it so much that nobody could question (a woman producer),” Sargun told news agency PTI. She further mentioned how in Punjabi movies, people were not used to the idea of women producing, and underestimated her. “They didn’t think that I’ll pull it (films) off the way I did,” the actor said.

Sargun has produced several Punjabi films and TV shows like ‘Kala Shah Kala’, ‘Jhalle’, ‘Udaariyaan’, and ‘Junooniyat’, among others, but feels that acting is a far easier job than producing. “I realised now that production is a thankless job. As an artist when I come on set, I feel, ‘I’ve a lot of work to do’, but there are others like the unit (crew), the producer and creative team who have been working on it for months or years,” she said.

She further mentioned how she feels happy to have started her acting journey in the Punjabi movie industry. After making her debut in 2015 with Punjabi romantic-comedy, ‘Angrej’, she went on to star in several films, including ‘Lahoriye’, ‘Qismat’, ‘Moh’, and ‘Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri’. Sargun reiterated, “At the time, the Punjabi movie industry wasn’t doing that great. Everybody asked me, ‘Why are you doing it? I would be like, 'I love it and it's all good'. The industry has taken leaps and bounds in terms of growth.”

She further revealed how the Punjabi film industry is now making 60 films a year, and crossing Rs 100 crore at the box office. “Everybody is hungry to do more and they are experimenting a lot,” she said.

Diljit Dosanjh and Sargun Mehta
Diljit Dosanjh and Sargun Mehta
info_icon

As for Bollywood, the actress, who had acted alongside Akshay Kumar in the 2022 film ‘Cuttputlli’, said that joining Bollywood a decade ago seemed like a far-fetched idea. “There weren't so many famous casting directors, and those who were there knew who we were. The opportunities are now in millions because of OTT. You meet casting directors, people are on Instagram,” she added.

Her production ‘Badal Pe Paon Hai’ is set to air on Sony SAB channel on June 10.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka HC Says HD Revanna's Bail May Have 'Error In Record'
  2. Delhi Court Sends Bibhav Kumar To 14-Day Police Custody For Allegedly Assaulting Swati Maliwal
  3. Israel-Based Company Generated Anti-BJP AI Content To Interfere With Lok Sabha Polls: OpenAI
  4. JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: Direct Link Available jeeadv.ac.in; Results To Be Out On June 9
  5. Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea On June 1
Entertainment News
  1. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child
  2. How To Ace The Summer Look To Perfection? Ananya Panday Gives Inspiration
  3. Tecate Emblema Music Festival: Alfonso Cuarón’s Daughter Bu Cuarón Makes Mexican Stage Debut – View Pics
  4. Malaika Arora Finally REACTS To Reports Of Breakup With Arjun Kapoor, Here’s What We Know
  5. ‘Panchayat 3’: Do You Know Neena Gupta-Raghubir Yadav Actually Fell Off The Bike During An Accident Scene?
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Warm-Up: Gulbadin Naib's All-Round Brilliance Seals The Deal For Rashid And Co
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs
  3. Borussia Dortmund Vs Real Madrid, UCL Final: Carlo Ancelotti Confirms Thibaut Courtois Will Start At Wembley
  4. T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Poses With NBA Trophy In New York Ahead Of India's Warm-Up Fixture
  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli Joins Indian Camp In USA, Doubtful For Warm-Up Match Against Bangladesh
World News
  1. A Massive Document Leak Reveals Discrepancies In Google’s Search Practices And Hidden Algorithm Secrets
  2. Israeli Military Confirms Operations In Central Rafah Day After Hamas' 'Complete Agreement' Announcement
  3. Trump Found Guilty In Hush Money Case, Truth Social Shares Drop By 9% After Verdict
  4. Germany: Man Stabs Policeman, Others At Far Right Event In Mannheim; Gets Shot By Cops
  5. Miss Universe Faces Scrutiny After Leaked Video. Can Diverse Contestants Ever Win?
Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 31: Congress To Not Participate In Exit Poll Debates; Heatwave Kills 10 Out Of 14 Polling Workers In Bihar
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer
  3. Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  5. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  6. JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To 6-Day Police Custody In Obscene Videos Case
  7. Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing On OTT In June, Including 'The Hierarchy' And 'Agents Of Mystery', That Will Keep You Hooked
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs