Sargun Mehta Feels Happy To Have Started Her Acting Journey In Punjabi Films: Everybody Is Hungry To Do More

"In TV, Ekta Kapoor cleared the way for everyone. She left no stone unturned to make sure that we didn’t have that hassle of being told, ‘How will you do it (produce a show)?’. She already did it so much that nobody could question (a woman producer),” Sargun told news agency PTI. She further mentioned how in Punjabi movies, people were not used to the idea of women producing, and underestimated her. “They didn’t think that I’ll pull it (films) off the way I did,” the actor said.