Singer Sangeetha Sajith, who primarily sang in Malayalam films since the 1990s, died on Sunday, May 22. She was 46.

The veteran singer, according to a report by News18, was suffering from kidney-related ailments and was receiving treatment for the same. She died early on Sunday morning at her sister's house in Thiruvananthapuram. The Saanthi Kavadam cremation in Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram, held her funeral service on Sunday evening.

She sang over 200 songs and contributed her voice to songs in a variety of genres and languages. Her Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada songs have received a lot of positive feedback. Her song 'Thanneerai Kathalikkum' from Indian music composer A R Rahman's Tamil film ‘Mr Romeo' was a huge hit.

Some of her other hits include ‘Thalam Poyi Thappum Poyi' from A’yyappanum Koshiyum’, ‘Alare Govinda’ from ‘Kakkakuyil’, ‘Pazzhassi Raja’s' ‘Odathandil Thalam Kottum’, and ‘Dhum Dhum Dooreyetho’ from ‘Rakkilipattu’.

‘Gnana Pazhathai Pizhinth’, a song by Indian actress and singer KB Sundarambal, also earned her praise for the singer's incredible ability to sing in a voice similar to Sundarambal's. Sajith was reportedly given a gold necklace by then-chief minister Jayalalithaa when she saw her perform this song at the Tamil Nadu Government Film Awards ceremony.

Her most recent Malayalam film melody was the ‘Kuruthi’ theme song, which was recently released.