'Animal' that released last year got polarising reviews. It has been the most talked about movie of 2023. Despite mixed reviews, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer broke several records at the box office and became a blockbuster. Also, in the recently held Filmfare Awards, it bagged awards in various categories. In an interview, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed Ranveer Singh's reaction to 'Animal'.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reveals Ranveer Singh's Reaction To Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal': I Was In Disbelief At The Response
In an interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that Ranveer Singh spoke to him for almost 40 minutes on the phone regarding 'Animal', and sent him a lengthy message that he read three times.
Sandeep told Dainik Bhaskar that he got the "most overwhelming response" from Ranveer Singh and he was in disbelief at the response from the 'Gully Boy' actor.
Advertisement
The 'Kabir Singh' director also revealed that Ranveer spoke to him for almost 40 minutes on the phone, and sent him a lengthy message that he read three times. "I can't explain how I felt after reading his message. Bahut maza aaya message padhke (I enjoyed his messages). He wrote a lot of things about Animal that made me realise these things are also there in the film," added Vanga.
Advertisement
Earlier, in an interview with iDream Media, Sandeep revealed that Ranveer Singh was his first choice for Shahid Kapoor's character in 'Kabir Singh'. He also stated that reason why Ranveer turned down the offer. He told, "I was continuously getting calls from Mumbai to do the remake. First, it was pitched to Ranveer Singh. I wanted to do it with him. But finally, he decided he will not do it, because it was too dark for him at that time."
Advertisement
'Animal' created a tsunami at the box office in 2023. The total box office collection of the film stands at Rs 546.27 crore. It is the highest earning Ranbir Kapoor's movie till date.
Advertisement
Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri among others in key roles. It is currently streaming on Netflix.