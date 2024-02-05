Earlier, in an interview with iDream Media, Sandeep revealed that Ranveer Singh was his first choice for Shahid Kapoor's character in 'Kabir Singh'. He also stated that reason why Ranveer turned down the offer. He told, "I was continuously getting calls from Mumbai to do the remake. First, it was pitched to Ranveer Singh. I wanted to do it with him. But finally, he decided he will not do it, because it was too dark for him at that time."