Monday, Apr 18, 2022
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Her First Salary

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has revealed during a live chat with her fans how much she earned in her very first job. She also opened up about what advice she would give her younger self.

Updated: 18 Apr 2022 2:02 pm

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu returned to Instagram to communicate with her fans after a long absence. In a live interaction, she went candid with her fans and answered a lot of personal questions about her life. She spoke frankly about her impending film release as well as a few personal matters.

In the chat with the fans, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that her very first earnings were ₹500. When she was in the tenth or eleventh grade, the actress worked as a hostess for a conference at a hotel where she was paid this amount, as reported by ETimes.

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was born in Pallavaram, Chennai, and raised there. She attended St. Stephen's Matriculation School and excelled in her studies. Recently during the lockdowns, she had uploaded a couple of photographs of her progress report from her school time. In one of those report cards, her teacher had mentioned that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an asset to the school.

During this live chat, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also revealed an advice that she would want to give her younger self, probably the young girl who went out to earn ₹500. She said that she would urge her younger self to 'never ever' get tattoos again, reports ETimes.

For people who don’t know, Samantha Ruth Prabhu got 'YMC' inked on her body after her debut film, 'Ye Maaya Chesave,' with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, as well as an arrow and 'Chay.' She has now separated from Naga Chaitanya, and the two of them had opened up about the same on a social media post.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finished dubbing for her forthcoming release and is aggressively marketing her upcoming Tamil release, which also stars actress Nayantara and actor Vijay Sethupathi.

She was last seen as a guest on actor Jr NTR's ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’ last year. She had won ₹25 lakhs on the show and donated it towards charity. She had also hosted a few episodes of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 4’ when the usual host, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, was absent.

