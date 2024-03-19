After much anticipation, Amazon Prime Video finally unveiled the first poster of the Indian version of the hit show – ‘Citadel.’ The show will star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dawan in lead roles. In a recent interview, Prabhu talked about her experience of working on this action show.
At a recent media event of ‘Citadel’, Samatha Ruth Prabhu opened up about 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. She talked about working in the action genre and how she prepped for the role. She thanked the makers for getting her on board. News18 quoted the actor saying, “I never would have imagined that I would do action. But today, for me, being at this event is already such a victory for me, because, at the last moment, I didn’t really think I could do it. I didn’t think I would be a part of ‘Citadel.’”
She continued, “I’m extremely grateful to Raj, DK, Sita, and Amazon for really coming to my rescue. I just had to prep physically. I am just so incredibly proud already that this is the way it is, this is the way it looks. I can’t believe – this is how it looks. Raj & DK are so amazing, so talented and they’ll bring their own spin to the Indian installment. So, I’m very excited.”
Prabhu shot for the show in Serbia. A lot of details about the show have been kept under wraps. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra revealed that the storylines of the Indian version and the Russo Brothers' version are connected. The spy thriller will also have a vibrant mix of a love story. The show will be set in the 90s. Apart from Prabhu and Dhawan, Kay Kay Menon, Shivankit Singh Parihar, and Sikandar Kher will also be seen in important roles.