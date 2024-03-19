At a recent media event of ‘Citadel’, Samatha Ruth Prabhu opened up about 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. She talked about working in the action genre and how she prepped for the role. She thanked the makers for getting her on board. News18 quoted the actor saying, “I never would have imagined that I would do action. But today, for me, being at this event is already such a victory for me, because, at the last moment, I didn’t really think I could do it. I didn’t think I would be a part of ‘Citadel.’”