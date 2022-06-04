Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Salt City: Piyush Mishra, Divyendu Sharma And Gauahar Khan Starrer Family Drama To Release On SonyLIV

Actors Piyush Mishra, Divyendu Sharma and Gauahar Khan are coming together for Sony LIV’s latest web show. The trailer of the same was released today (June 4).

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 2:47 pm

Family drama series ‘Salt City’, starring Piyush Mishra, Divyendu Sharma and Gauahar Khan, will release on streamer SonyLIV on June 16. The announcement was made by production banner Applause Entertainment in a post on Instagram.

"Experience the journey of a family with an unusual story. #SaltCity, all episodes streaming from 16th June exclusively on @sonylivindia (sic)," read the post.

Applause Entertainment, which has produced the show in association with Sunshine Productions, also released a trailer for the series.

The show is directed by Rishabh Anupam Sahay and also stars Manish Anand, Pranay Pachauri, Navni Parihar, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Eisha Chopra, Jitin Gulati, and Monica Chaudhary.

[With Inputs From PTI]

