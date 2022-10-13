Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Salman Khan Celebrates Pooja Hegde's Birthday on ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' sets; Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu join

Salman Khan, Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu celebrate Pooja Hegde's birthday on the sets of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Pooja Hegde celebrating her birthday on 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' sets
Pooja Hegde celebrating her birthday on 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' sets Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 1:54 pm

The audience had already witnessed Salman Khan’s look as 'Bhai' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and the fans cannot wait to see the actor in the much-awaited film. Now, on the occasion of actress Pooja Hegde's birthday, it was a perfect moment to capture the team together. 

After posting a video of Salman truly taking over the masses with his magnificent persona of 'Bhai', the makers of the film have shared videos and photos from Pooja’s birthday from the sets, thereby capturing the team together. The post was captioned as, “Wishing the gorgeous @hegdepooja a very Happy Birthday from the team of #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan”

Apart from Salman and Pooja, Daggubati Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu were seen celebrating her birthday. While everyone was seen singing the birthday song, the other cast of the film were also seen having a great time together. Since now we have yet again witnessed the amazing cast, it has raised the bar of excitement to watch them all together on the screen. 

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is an action-packed entertainer, directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman, Pooja, and Venkatesh in lead. It is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film including action, comedy, drama, romance, and emotions.

Salman Khan Pooja Hegde Venkatesh Daggubati
