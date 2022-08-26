Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Ryan Reynolds Wishes To Slip Into Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh’s DMs

Ranveer Singh was the voice of Reynolds’ 'Deadpool' in the Hindi version of 'Deadpool 2' which was released in 2018.

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds.
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds. Instagram

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 10:15 am

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has a soft corner for India, its culture and food. After recently endorsing an Indian restaurant in Europe for serving the best 'Indian delicacy', he has now shared that he wants to slip into the DMs of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

In an interview with India Today, Reynolds shared that his business journey with actor Rob McElhenney started with a DM. On being asked one Bollywood actor on whose DMs he would like to slip in, he took Ranveer's name and added that he is “pretty sure everyone in India wants to do it too”.

Ranveer Singh was the voice of Reynolds’ Deadpool in the Hindi version of Deadpool 2 which was released in 2018. At the time, Singh thought he managed to “out-crass” his “Canadian counterpart” and wrote about it on Twitter. Reacting to the Bollywood actor’s tweet, Reynolds said, “Well if I tried to curse in Hindi, pretty sure there would be an international incident.”

Ryan Reynolds is currently promoting his docu-series 'Welcome to Wrexham'. The series showcases how Reynolds took over the ownership of Welsh football club Wrexham AFC with fellow actor Rob McElhenney. The Season 1 has 8 episodes. With 2 episodes releasing a week,  there will be 4 episodes left after these two installments drop

