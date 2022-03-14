Monday, Mar 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Rupa Dutta, Who Had Accused Anurag Kashyap Of Sexual Harassment, Arrested For Pickpocketing

Actress Rupa Dutta hit headlines in 2020 when she accused Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap of sending her indecent messages on a social media platform. She has now been arrested for pickpocketing at the 'Kolkata International Book Fair'.

Rupa Dutta, Who Had Accused Anurag Kashyap Of Sexual Harassment, Arrested For Pickpocketing
Rupa Dutta Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Mar 2022 1:40 pm

Actress Rupa Dutta who is a Bengali actress but has appeared in Hindi movies as well as in a television serial was arrested on Saturday (March 12) at the ‘Kolkata International Book Fair’. According to media reports, cops became suspicious after they saw a woman throwing a bag in the dustbin. Rumours suggest that an amount of Rs 75,000 has been recovered from Dutta.

The incident took place on Saturday night. Kolkata’s Bidhannagar North police station revealed that cops on duty at the ground saw a young woman throwing something like a bag in the dustbin and raised an alarm. The police interrogated the woman, now we know the actress, and when searching her bag, small bags filled with money were recovered. The total amount of money recovered is Rs 75,000. Latest reports also claim that the actress will now be taken to court.

Related stories

Anurag Kashyap Invited Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's BF Shane Gregorie For A 'Bye Bye Dinner'

Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Vikas Bahl's Residence Raided By Income Tax Officials

Anurag Kashyap Denies Rape Allegations Citing Documentary Proof; Slams Ghosh For 'Hijacking MeToo'

Police have identified her as Dutta, the same actress who once wrongly accused acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. For the unversed, in 2020, the actress had alleged that director-producer Kashyap sent her inappropriate messages on Facebook. But later on, it was revealed that she was actually chatting with another man with the same first name as Anurag. At that time actress had also shared screenshots of her chat through her Twitter handle.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art & Entertainment Actor/Actress Hindi Movie Television Show Bengali Actress Arrest Pickpocketing Director Book Fair Rupa Dutta Anurag Kashyap Kolkata India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs England: Where To Watch SA-W Vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live

Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs England: Where To Watch SA-W Vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live