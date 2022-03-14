Rupa Dutta, Who Had Accused Anurag Kashyap Of Sexual Harassment, Arrested For Pickpocketing

Actress Rupa Dutta who is a Bengali actress but has appeared in Hindi movies as well as in a television serial was arrested on Saturday (March 12) at the ‘Kolkata International Book Fair’. According to media reports, cops became suspicious after they saw a woman throwing a bag in the dustbin. Rumours suggest that an amount of Rs 75,000 has been recovered from Dutta.

The incident took place on Saturday night. Kolkata’s Bidhannagar North police station revealed that cops on duty at the ground saw a young woman throwing something like a bag in the dustbin and raised an alarm. The police interrogated the woman, now we know the actress, and when searching her bag, small bags filled with money were recovered. The total amount of money recovered is Rs 75,000. Latest reports also claim that the actress will now be taken to court.

Police have identified her as Dutta, the same actress who once wrongly accused acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. For the unversed, in 2020, the actress had alleged that director-producer Kashyap sent her inappropriate messages on Facebook. But later on, it was revealed that she was actually chatting with another man with the same first name as Anurag. At that time actress had also shared screenshots of her chat through her Twitter handle.