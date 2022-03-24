RRR Release: Five Things To Watch Out For In The Upcoming SS Rajamouli Directorial

'RRR' has sparked a lot of interest among the audience. The upcoming historical action thriller, directed by S.S. Rajamouli, is expected to be a joyride for the fans. On the one side, well-known actors are making their Tollywood debut, and on the other, an intriguing narrative is fueling fans' anticipation.

The film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. Produced by DVV Danayya, 'RRR' is a fictional story that portrays two Indian revolutionaries during the British Raj. The trailer of the movie was also received well by the audience after its release. 'RRR' is all set to release in theatres tomorrow (March 25).

From stunning visuals in the film to the SS Rajamouli factor, here are five things to expect from the upcoming period drama.

Great Visuals

The visuals as seen in the trailer, look amazing and will undoubtedly provide a remarkable cinematic experience for the fans and general audience as well. From the tiger roaring in the beginning to the fight scene in the woods, the visuals of the movie are certainly something to watch out for in the upcoming action thriller. As seen in 'Baahubali', 'Eega', and 'Magadheera', VFX is one of the centerpieces of SS Rajamouli's productions and the same is expected from the upcoming action thriller 'RRR'. According to a report by Koimoi, 'RRR's cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar revealed that the larger portion of the action sequences in S.S. Rajamouli’s directorial had to go with heavy VFX. Srinivas Mohan serves as the visual effects supervisor of the film along with Framestore and Moving Picture Company (MPC), which are the principal Visual effects studio of the film.

The North And South Collab

Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's character in 'RRR' Instagram

Seeing two Tollywood stars, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, play prominent roles in SS Rajamouli's next action-thriller would undoubtedly be a delight for fans and the general public. Furthermore, the fans are also looking forward to watching the new pairing of 'Dhruva' actor and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who will be making her Tollywood debut. 'Drishyam' actors Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran will also make special appearances in the film. According to a PinkVilla report, Rajamouli has stated that the actor oozes honesty and sincerity, which is why he is a good fit for the role. Devgn and Saran would appear in the historical drama as husband and wife. Also, the movie introduces Hollywood actress Daisy Edgar Jones to Indian cinema.

Action-Packed Film

A screenshot from the trailer of the film 'RRR'. Instagram

Fans can expect multiple action and chase sequences in the film, which is based on a fictitious tale of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. The audience can also see a range of action scenes in the 'RRR' trailer, including long jumps, running alongside a train, and more.

SS Rajamouli's Direction

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli Instagram

National Award-winning filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli, films such as the 'Baahubali' series and 'Magadheera' have enticed the audience with their grandeur in the past. The director's ability to create cinematic depth and showcase his perspective is remarkable and with the great value he provides to projects he works on, Rajamouli also manages to be a leading director in Indian cinema. So, it's only natural for the director's fans and viewers to anticipate another masterpiece from him.

Grand set production

Set in the 1920s, audience will get to see the pre-independence era in the film and as expected from a Rajamouli film that features massive sets and grand production, 'RRR' is also expected to be of the same nature. 'RRR' began with a budget of ₹350–400 crore in 2019. However, the budget was overrun by around ₹150 crore due to the delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the film's final budget estimated to be ₹550 crore.