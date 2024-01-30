Rohitashv Gour: Characters From UP Resonate With Me A Lot

Actor Rohitashv Gour, who is known for playing Tiwari ji in the sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ shared that he feels very comfortable doing comedy scenes, especially with characters like this as they resonate with him a lot.

Talking about how much he relates to his role of ‘Tiwarji’, Rohitashv said: “I can completely relate to my character in my show. I've done quite a few comedy shows in the past, and during my time at the National School of Drama (NSD), I was involved in many comedy plays featuring characters like these.”