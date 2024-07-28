Art & Entertainment

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Karan Johar Pens A Note Of Gratitude As Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Starrer Turns One

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' completed a year of its release today. Karan Johar took to his social media to share a note of gratitude.

Karan Johar
Karan Johar, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Karan Johar’s last directorial – ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ – was loved by the audience and the critics upon its release. The Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh starrer earned over Rs 355 crore at the box office. The movie completed one year today. On this occasion, Johar took to his social media to share a note of gratitude.

Taking to his Instagram, Karan Johar shared a video that included some of the most memorable scenes from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.’ Along with the video, he shared a note where he thanked Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, along with the supporting cast of the film. He mentioned how grateful he feels for the love the film has received in a year. He wrote, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani turns 1 today - and I am so heppy…so heppy! I am so humbled and grateful for the huge amount of love that has come my way this past year. The film was a celebration of Hindi cinema and I’m so honoured to have had such a celebrated cast and crew on the film!!!!”

Take a look at the post here.

In his post, he also thanked the producers, the writers, the music composers, and the entire team that was associated with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.’ Reacting to the post, Shabana Azmi wrote, “I continue to get 100s of compliments for Jamini. I truly believe with this film you have found your metier and it’s the kind of cinema you should make - with full nachna gaana and entertainment but with a social message.” Even Tota Roy Choudhury commented and thanked Johar for the opportunity. He wrote, “Thank you very much Karan Sir, for giving me the opportunity to be a part of your vision.”

Fans also took to the comment section to share how much they loved the film. One fan wrote, “I just rewatched it on Netflix the other day. And enjoyed the second watch as much as the first!” A second fan commented, “I LOVE this film and I can watch this again and again.” A third fan wrote, “Whatttt e movie! Such a feel-good one that too after agessss.”

Starring Bhatt and Singh, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ revolves around Rocky and Rani who fall in love despite their differences and the differences between their families.

