Taking to his Instagram, Karan Johar shared a video that included some of the most memorable scenes from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.’ Along with the video, he shared a note where he thanked Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, along with the supporting cast of the film. He mentioned how grateful he feels for the love the film has received in a year. He wrote, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani turns 1 today - and I am so heppy…so heppy! I am so humbled and grateful for the huge amount of love that has come my way this past year. The film was a celebration of Hindi cinema and I’m so honoured to have had such a celebrated cast and crew on the film!!!!”