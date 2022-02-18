Rhea Chakraborty To Perform At Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's Sangeet: Reports

Rhea Chakraborty was photographed in ethnic attire at Farhan's Bandstand residence on Thursday afternoon, and sources say that the Bollywood actress is preparing to sing at her pal Shibani Dandekar's sangeet ceremony.

The wedding of Farhan Akhtar and Dandekar is approaching, and photographs of the Akhtar house's preparations have already gone viral on social media.

A report in Pinkvilla also stated that the couple’s Mehendi ceremony is supposed to happen today, February 17. Chakraborty, who is close to Shibani Dandekar and her sister Anusha Dandekar was seen wearing a yellow lehanga with pink embroidery.

The decorations at the Akhtar house ahead of Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's wedding can also be seen in photos and videos posted by the paparazzi.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will conduct a private traditional wedding on Saturday at Akhtar's farmhouse in Khandala, Maharashtra, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

According to the report, this traditional wedding would be attended by only family members. “The family has been extremely discreet about this wedding as they don’t want the media to turn up at the venue. Only family members have been invited. It is still unclear how things are planned, as everything is under wraps. But in most probability, it will be a Maharashtrian wedding,” the source claims. Moreover, the family members are likely to leave for Khandala on the evening of February 18.

Earlier this month, Farhan Akhtar's father Javed Akhtar confirmed wedding plans, and told Bombay Times, "Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners. Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair."

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar have been dating for more than four years. Akhtar was previously married to hairdresser Adhuna Bhabani.

However, in 2017, the two split ways.