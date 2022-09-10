Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
Reyhna Pandit Makes Time To Learn Martial Arts

'Kumkum Bhagya's Reyhna Pandit, who is seen as Aaliya in the show is a fitness freak, she never compromises and manages to follow her health regime despite a tight shooting schedule. The actress has developed a new hobby of learning martial arts, for which she is putting in all efforts.

Reyhna Pandit
Reyhna Pandit Instagram/ @iam_reyhna

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Sep 2022 2:31 pm

She said: "I have been a fitness enthusiast for a long time now, be it a workout form or maintaining a style of diet, I have tried pretty much everything. Martial arts have been on my bucket list for a while now, and despite my busy schedule, I have always managed to take out time for it, because it's like a meditation for me."

She also spoke about the benefits of martial arts and why she thinks that it is good for everyone.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amod Sarang (@amod_sarang)

"I must say that martial art is a great form of exercise as it has several health benefits. It helps us not only improve our physical health but also our mental health. It helps develop flexibility and lose weight, keeps blood pressure in check, and many more. I would personally recommend everyone to join martial arts to maintain a healthy lifestyle," she said, motivating others also to learn it.

'Kumkum Bhagya' stars Krishna Kaul as Ranbir, Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Tina Philip as Rhea, Aparna Mishra as Shahana and Reyhna as Aaliya. The show that featured Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia has now moved ahead with the future generation and their complications.

The show airs on Zee TV.

