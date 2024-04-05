Red Lorry Film Festival: 7 Award-Winning And Nominated International Films That You Won’t Want To Miss

The Red Lorry Film Festival is finally here. The most-talked about film festival of the year features a spectacular roster which is filled with the best in storyline, talent, and execution from across the world. So, be prepared to be spoiled with silver screen magic. Amidst the frenzy, one thing is certain: an exhibition of top-tier brilliance!
Cinephiles will be treated to a visual feast unlike any other, with the greatest in cinema taking center stage. So, prepare to see the beauty of excellent film emerge before your eyes at BookMyShow’s Red Lorry Film Festival. Grab some popcorn and prepare to be carried away by the charm of these award-winning and nominated films. Don’t miss out as there are some of the most award-winning and nominated titles that are getting screened at the film festival.
Here are a few films that you must not miss at the Red Lorry Film Festival:
1. ‘The Beasts’ (Spanish, French, Galician)
The narrative transports viewers to the tranquil surroundings of Galicia, Spain, where a French couple finds peace in nature. However, their ideal quest becomes a nightmare when a conflict breaks out with their neighbours, the fearsome Anta brothers. As tensions rise, the once-peaceful community becomes a battlefield for opposing ideas and primitive impulses.
This thrilling thriller drama, which has won 56 awards, including the Goya Award, the César Award, and the San Sebastián International Film Festival Award, is a monument to the power of narrative while delving deeply into the complexity of human relationships.
2. ‘The Goldman Case’ (French)
This gripping courtroom drama centers on Pierre Goldman, a famous left-wing scholar in France. Pierre, who has been accused and convicted of multiple robberies and murders, is slain under unexplained circumstances. The film digs into the nuances of Pierre's situation, addressing issues of justice, politics, and the human condition.
Lead actor Ariel Worthalter shone, winning Best Actor at the César Awards and Lumiere Awards in France, as well as the Magritte Awards in Belgium, and 'The Goldman Case' has received critical acclaim and 16 nominations across categories, including the César Awards for Best Picture.
3. ‘Consent’ (French)
Vanessa Filho directs this striking adaption of Vanessa Springora's book 'The Consentment: A Memoir'. The film explores the strange interaction between a young adolescent girl and a writer three times her age. Set in Paris in 1985, it delves into the complexity of desire, manipulation, and the hazy borders of permission. The film unflinchingly depicts the little girl's inner torment, creating terrifying similarities with real-life versions of Lolita and Last Tango in Paris.
The biographical drama garnered two César Award nominations in 2024: Most Promising Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay.
4. ‘Hesitation Wound’ (Turkish)
The plot revolves around a criminal lawyer dealing with significant issues in her personal and professional life. As she navigates a series of hurdles, she is forced to make a critical decision that will have far-reaching consequences. In this captivating thriller that blurs the borders between truth and illusion, you'll delve into the depths of morality and consequences.
Selman Nacar, the film's director, received several awards and nominations at international film festivals throughout the world, including Best International Feature Film at the Zurich Film Festival. This captivating story premiered in the Orizzonti section of the 80th Venice International Film Festival.
5. ‘Oxen’ (Danish)
Emmy-winning screenwriters Mai Brostrøm and Peter Thorsboe created the TV drama 'Oxen', which follows Niels Oxen, a decorated Danish war hero, as he confronts his inner demons after a dishonorable discharge from the military. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he becomes involved in the investigation into a series of gruesome killings, all of which are tied to a strong group in Danish society. As 'Oxen' ventures further into his homeland's dark underbelly, he is forced to confront his history while navigating dangerous seas.
The Danish Film Awards (Robert) recognized 'Oxen' for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series.
6. ‘Agent’ (Danish)
Take a funny journey with Joe, an ambitious talent agent navigating the twists and turns of the Danish entertainment business. As he balances work and life, Joe gets caught up in a flurry of hilarious blunders and unexpected problems.
'Agent', an official selection at the famous Berlin International Film Festival 2023, guarantees humor and pleasure at every step. The Danish television series was a strong candidate at the Berlin International Film Festival, as well as the Danish Film Awards (Robert) for Best Actor and Best TV series.
7. ‘The Fortress’ (Norwegian)
Step into the gloomy future of 2037, where Norway has chosen isolation, barricading itself behind a massive wall to protect its citizens. However, as a fatal pandemic strikes, the once-protective barrier transforms into an impassable prison. Trapped within the limits of their own creation, the Norwegian people must confront their greatest fears and darkest secrets in order to combat an unseen opponent for survival.
Winner of the Best Screenplay prize at Series Mania 2023, 'The Fortress' is a riveting depiction of survival and sacrifice in a world flipped upside down.