Ravi Teja's Begins The Shooting Schedule Of 'Dhamaka's' Action Sequence In Hyderabad

Filmmaker Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s ‘Dhamaka’s’ new action schedule shoot has begun in Hyderabad on Friday (February 25). The film stars actor Ravi Teja in the lead role and marks the first collaboration between Nakkina and Teja.

The film is said to be a family entertainer and is being produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla. ‘Dhamaka’ also comes with a tagline of ‘Double Impact’, which has made the audience more interested in the project.

The makers of ‘Dhamaka’ have revealed that the film will have grand action sequences of Teja fight various people. Tollywood fight masters, Ram-Lakshman are in-charge of palnning the action sequences of the film.

The set for the action sequence is reportedly huge. Talking about the new action shoot scheduler, Prasad said, “It’s a high-octane action block which is very crucial for the film. So, a huge set was erected, without compromising on budget. This is going to be a feast for the masses and action movie buffs.”

Actress Sreeleela, who rose to prominence with ‘Pelli SandaD’, plays the female lead opposite Teja in the film. The lead couple's on-screen chemistry looked adorable in a Valentine's Day poster.

‘Dhamaka’ is also set to feature a few well-known actors in vital roles. The full cast of the movie is however, not yet revealed.

Screenwriter Prasanna Kumar Bezawada has penned the screenplay and dialogues for the film, while composer Bheems Ceciroleo is in-charge of the film’s musical score. Karthik Ghattamaneni is handling the cinematography of the movie. Other cast and crew members will be revealed in the near future.