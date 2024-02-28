Ravi Kishan's Antics Made 'Maamla Legal Hai' Shoot A Picnic: Anant Joshi

Actor Anant V. Joshi has opened up on the off-screen camaraderie shared by Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht and Naila Grewal, the star cast of 'Maamla Legal Hai', during the filming of the courtroom comedy that will premiere on Netflix on March 1.

Anant's character, Vishwas Pandey, proudly declares himself as the 'Donna' of the fictitious Patparganj court -- a nod to the show 'Suits'.