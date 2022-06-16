Ravi Chauhan Debuts On Big Screen With Laxman Utekar's 'Ittu Si Baat'

Actor Ravi Chauhan, who was seen in web shows like 'Girl in the City' Season 3, 'Kashmakash Kya Sahi Kya Galat' and short film 'Laghushanka', is set to make his film debut with Laxman Utekar's production 'Ittu Si Baat' featuring alongside Bhupendra Jadawat and Gayatri Bharadwaj.

Describing his working experience with Laxman Utekar he tells: "I'm speechless about my experience with him. Initially I was nervous during the workshop as he is a big filmmaker But the way he greets and his aura makes you very comfortable. He is very grounded human being and makes everyone comfortable on set. He really gave me that support and motivation to do better."



Giving insight on his role Chauhan says,"So basically the story is about 3 childhood best friends Bittu, Salman and Cheeku who are ready to die for each other and share a very strong bond. I'm playing Salman who is a bit serious in nature and quite intellectual. He also plays cricket with his friend Bittu, even though he himself doesn't play well but wants his friend to become a great cricketer.



"His friend Bittu loves his childhood friend Sapna and my character Salman helps him to confess his love for her. He is not just a typical hero's friend character but also adds to the development of the story who is there by Bittu's side in every situation."



Sharing his experience working with Jadawat and Bharadwaj he says it was really a wonderful experience working with my co-actors.



Chauhan described Bharadwaj as sincere, genuine and easy to work with. "Also we became friends with Bhupendra. He is a wonderful actor and has deep understanding of acting. Since we both are from same theatre background, we share a great equation with each other. He is the best co-actor and a friend," he said.



Directed by Adnan Ali and touted as soft love story, the film will release in cinemas on June 17.

[With Inputs From IANS]